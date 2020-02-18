Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $3.25 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.3% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $235,333,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,259,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,135. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.41. The company has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $143.18 and a fifty-two week high of $210.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

