Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,187,788,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,166,891,000 after buying an additional 466,805 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $52,002.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at $573,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,645,332. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.80. 15,470,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,891,972. The company has a market cap of $619.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.