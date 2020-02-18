Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,098,000 after buying an additional 228,538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Xerox by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 591,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,679,000 after buying an additional 43,974 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 85,074 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Xerox by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,288,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

XRX stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.22. 1,400,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

