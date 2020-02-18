Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $910,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.68. 1,333,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,569. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.21 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.