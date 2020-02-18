Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

LULU stock opened at $254.41 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $256.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,244,000 after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 125,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

