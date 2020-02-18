Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 4,135 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Linde by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after buying an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 509,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,666,000 after buying an additional 423,130 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Linde by 4,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 428,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,912,000 after buying an additional 418,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $71,902,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Linde by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,198,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,173,000 after buying an additional 230,547 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.04. 751,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.38 and a 200-day moving average of $200.39. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $166.07 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The stock has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

