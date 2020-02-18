Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 24,218 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,218 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Cincinnati Financial worth $40,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,378,132,000 after buying an additional 398,543 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

CINF traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.88. 11,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

