Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 527,401 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,401 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.29% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $27,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. 121,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,115. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 104.29% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MBT. ValuEngine lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

