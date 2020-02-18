Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $61.41 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.99% of Hexcel worth $61,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,559 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,931. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

