Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $34.64 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $34,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,137,000 after acquiring an additional 308,023 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $358.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,364. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $357.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.16 and a 200 day moving average of $276.57. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 112.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.82.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,280,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,599 shares of company stock valued at $34,913,533. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

