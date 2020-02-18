Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,765 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.21% of United Continental worth $47,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in United Continental by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.44 and a twelve month high of $96.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

