Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 50,111 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,111 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $56,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

C stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,952,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,578. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

