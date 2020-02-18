Loom Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.59 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $30.07 million and $7.59 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, GOPAX, Coinbe and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.55 or 0.03050472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00236677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00044493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00152211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,645,370 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DDEX, DEx.top, Coinbe, YoBit, Kucoin, Allbit, LATOKEN, DragonEX, Poloniex, Tidex, Hotbit, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, GOPAX, Upbit, Bitbns, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

