LockTrip Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,151.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $17,151.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004957 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Fatbtc and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017796 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004236 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bancor Network, YoBit, LATOKEN, Gatecoin, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

