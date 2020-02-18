Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

LIVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of LIVX opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. Livexlive Media has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 581,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 167,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

