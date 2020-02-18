LiteDoge (LDOGE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 84% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One LiteDoge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $29,803.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded down 75.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,305.32 or 1.98326301 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025359 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech . The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

