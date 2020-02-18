LiteBitcoin (LBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134.00

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteBitcoin has a market capitalization of $2,804.00 and $134.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

