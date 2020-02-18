Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.47. Lipocine shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 288,103 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPCN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Lipocine from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Lipocine alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,292,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.