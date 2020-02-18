Lincoln National Corp Has $6.74 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,289. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $245.20. The company has a market capitalization of $267.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

