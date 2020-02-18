Lincoln National Corp Has $58.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $58,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

VPL stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.90. 24,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,332. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.55. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

