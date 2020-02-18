Lincoln National Corp Has $15.80 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,486 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,489,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,066,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 127,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $51.08. 819,229 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

