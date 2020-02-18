Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.55. The stock had a trading volume of 774,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $292.53 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.95 and its 200 day moving average is $392.95. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

