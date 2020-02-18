Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,796 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 111,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 91,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,686,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,775,000 after purchasing an additional 340,438 shares during the period.

IEF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,313,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,164. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.57 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average is $112.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

