Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.56. 7,078,217 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75.

