Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 39.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48,861 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 23.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $88,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,755,058. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.57 and a 52 week high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

