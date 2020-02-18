Lido Advisors LLC Takes $884,000 Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 559,624 shares of company stock worth $11,142,827. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

KMI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 334,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,521,650. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

