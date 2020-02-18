Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after buying an additional 1,275,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,155,000 after acquiring an additional 278,414 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,361,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,866,000 after acquiring an additional 221,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,442,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,716,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.67. 178,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.28. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 83.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.12.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

