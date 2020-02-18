Lido Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,635,000 after buying an additional 1,246,529 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,860,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 138,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.26. 100,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,245. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $50.66 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.59.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

