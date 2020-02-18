Lido Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTN traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.90. 1,122,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,630. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $169.64 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTN. Bank of America increased their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.57.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

