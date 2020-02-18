Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 683 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. Cfra upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $8,151,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.49. 23,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,823. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average of $109.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

