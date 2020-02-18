Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 97.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $549,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,811 shares. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

