Lido Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 55,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 40,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,016 shares of company stock worth $12,652,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 326,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

