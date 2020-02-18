Lido Advisors LLC Buys 220,000 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 365.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 473,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 649,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 607.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 180,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,705,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,322,000 after purchasing an additional 149,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 553.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. 141,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $498.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.93. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

