Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,555 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $84,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.46. 9,364,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,723,226. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

