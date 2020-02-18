Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 66,393 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 66,393 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.36% of Hess worth $72,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Hess by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. MKM Partners set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 342,404 shares of company stock valued at $20,407,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 272,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,315. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.58 and a twelve month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

