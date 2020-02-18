Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 511,610 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,921,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511,610 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.9% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of AT&T worth $192,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 19,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 134,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 120,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

AT&T stock remained flat at $$38.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,447,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,094,006. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $279.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

