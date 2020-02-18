Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 47,825 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,825 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $20,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after buying an additional 1,742,362 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the third quarter valued at about $8,643,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,589,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,165,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,002. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $41.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

