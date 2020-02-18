Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $211.26. 571,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,416,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.88 and a 200 day moving average of $184.41. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $143.18 and a fifty-two week high of $210.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.