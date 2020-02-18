Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 16,750 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.20% of Skyworks Solutions worth $42,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,482 shares of company stock worth $21,762,271. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from to in a report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

SWKS traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.77. The stock had a trading volume of 231,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,194. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

