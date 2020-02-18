Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,295 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $58,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $93.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,498,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,686. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

