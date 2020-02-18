Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $360.79 Million Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,423,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 286,518 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 3.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.35% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $360,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 16,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock remained flat at $$56.82 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 825,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,377. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $59.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

