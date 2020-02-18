LEOcoin (LEO) Price Up 10.4% This Week

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $377,702.00 and $293.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Bit-Z, LEOxChange and C-CEX. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,733.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.57 or 0.02768703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.99 or 0.04221793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00761464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00859425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00099556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010131 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00027825 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00665914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bit-Z, Livecoin, TOPBTC and LEOxChange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

