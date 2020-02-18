LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get LEG & GEN GRP P/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.48. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.