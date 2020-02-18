Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases 235 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 973.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.38. 163,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.27 and a 200-day moving average of $276.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

