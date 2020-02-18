Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 56,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $649,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $124.87. 5,855,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,699,133. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $311.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

