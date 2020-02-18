Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,202,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 198,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. 126,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,202. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.