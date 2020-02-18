Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

KHC has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.85.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

