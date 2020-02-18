Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

