Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.29-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $393.2-393.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $416.67 million.

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $5.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $714.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. Koppers has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

