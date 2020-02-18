Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.29-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $393.2-393.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $416.67 million.

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $5.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $714.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. Koppers has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

