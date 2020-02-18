KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 1,286.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 104,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.69. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

